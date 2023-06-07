Greif: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $111.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

