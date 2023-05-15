Security National Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Security National Financial Corp. (SNFCA) on Monday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The mortgage and life insurance company posted revenue of $79.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNFCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNFCA