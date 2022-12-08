Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $4.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $151.6 million in the period.

