AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    LoanDepot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 9, 2023 GMT

    FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.9 million in its first quarter.

    The Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

    The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

    The lender posted revenue of $207.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.4 million.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDI

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.