Amer Movil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.62 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $11.19 billion in the period.

Amer Movil shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.22, climbing slightly in the last 12 months.

