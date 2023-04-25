AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    Amer Movil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 25, 2023 GMT

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.62 billion.

    On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had profit of 51 cents.

    The telecommunications company posted revenue of $11.19 billion in the period.

    Amer Movil shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.22, climbing slightly in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMX

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.