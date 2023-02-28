Kontoor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $51.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, were 88 cents per share.

The maker of Wrangler and Lee apparel posted revenue of $731.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245.5 million, or $4.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.63 billion.

Kontoor expects full-year earnings to be $4.55 to $4.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KTB