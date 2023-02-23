AP NEWS
    Alliant Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

    February 23, 2023

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $108 million.

    The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

    The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $686 million, or $2.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.21 billion.

