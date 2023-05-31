Chewy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $22.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plantation, Florida-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Chewy said it expects revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.77 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHWY