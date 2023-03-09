HCI Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $119.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $58.5 million, or $6.24 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $499.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCI