LSB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $181 million in the period.

