    LSB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 2, 2023 GMT

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.9 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

    The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 25 cents per share.

    The chemical maker posted revenue of $181 million in the period.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXU

