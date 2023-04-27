Grupo Televisa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.3 million in its first quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $992.3 million in the period.

