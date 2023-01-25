IBM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) _ International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.71 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Armonk, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $3.60 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.61 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $16.69 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.55 billion.

