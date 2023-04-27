Merchants Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Thursday reported net income of $55 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Carmel, Indiana, said it had earnings of $1.07 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $225.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $115 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

