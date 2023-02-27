ViewRay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) on Monday reported a loss of $27.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakwood Village, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The radiation therapy systems maker posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $107.3 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $102.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRAY