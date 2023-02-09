CleanSpark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Thursday reported a loss of $29 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $27.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLSK