Materialise: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported profit of $4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Levuen, Belgium-based company said it had profit of 7 cents.

The 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTLS