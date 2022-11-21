Maximus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $69.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $203.8 million, or $3.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.63 billion.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.75 billion to $4.9 billion.

