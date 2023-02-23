DMC Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 22 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $175.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $14.2 million, or 72 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $654.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, DMC Global said it expects revenue in the range of $168 million to $178 million.

DMC Global shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.09, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

