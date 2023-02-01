SiTime: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $60.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SITM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SITM