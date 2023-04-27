Ultralife: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $346,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The power and communications systems maker posted revenue of $31.9 million in the period.

