Wendy’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy's Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $39.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $528.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $525.8 million.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1 per share.

