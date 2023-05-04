BlackRock TCP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $22.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $50.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCPC