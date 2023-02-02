Avery Dennison: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) _ Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $122.9 million.

The Mentor, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, came to $1.65 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $757.1 million, or $9.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.04 billion.

Avery Dennison expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.15 to $9.55 per share.

Avery Dennison shares have climbed almost 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 7%. The stock has declined 7% in the last 12 months.

