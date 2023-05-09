Prospect Capital: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $108.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 26 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $215.1 million in the period.

