Arcos Dorados: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) _ Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $46.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The restaurant owner posted revenue of $921.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $916.3 million.

Arcos Dorados shares have increased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 48% in the last 12 months.

