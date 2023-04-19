RLI Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — RLI Corp. (RLI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $98.8 million.

The Peoria, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The specialty insurance company posted revenue of $364.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $334.8 million.

