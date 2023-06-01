Bilibili: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported a loss of $91.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 37 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $740.9 million in the period.

Bilibili expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.51 billion to $3.8 billion.

Bilibili shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 30% in the last 12 months.

