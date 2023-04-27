ConnectOne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) on Thursday reported net income of $24.9 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share.

The holding company for ConnectOne Bank posted revenue of $118.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $69.9 million, missing Street forecasts.

