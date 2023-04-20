OFG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — OFG Bancorp (OFG) on Thursday reported net income of $46.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of 96 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $177.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $164.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

