PDC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $414.1 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $4.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.61 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $957.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $776.9 million.

