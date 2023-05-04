Redfin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Redfin Corp. (RDFN) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.8 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

The real estate broker posted revenue of $325.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Redfin said it expects revenue in the range of $268 million to $281 million.

