Meritage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $262.4 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $7.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.03 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $992.2 million, or $26.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.27 billion.

