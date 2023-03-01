Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $24.8 million.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $917.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $817 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $142.2 million, or $4.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.81 billion.

