PRA Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $222.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117.1 million, or $2.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $966.5 million.

