BigCommerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Thursday reported a loss of $33 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $72.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $139.9 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $279.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, BigCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $69.7 million to $72.7 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $301 million to $313 million.

BigCommerce shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.33, a decline of 51% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIGC