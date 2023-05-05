SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — SP BRAZIL, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBDO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $824 million.

The Sp Brazil, Brazil-based bank said it had earnings of 7 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $9.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.82 billion, beating Street forecasts.

