Peraso: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Peraso, Inc. (PRSO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 13 cents per share.

The semiconductor technology company posted revenue of $3.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $32.4 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Peraso said it expects revenue in the range of $4.7 million to $5 million.

