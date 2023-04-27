Orchid Island: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported net income of $3.5 million in its first quarter.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to 24 cents per share.

