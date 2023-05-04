Goldman Sachs BDC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $28.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $107.4 million in the period.

