Nexstar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (NXST) on Tuesday reported profit of $111 million in its first quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.97 per share.

The television broadcaster posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period.

