Cintas: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $324.3 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $3.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $12.50 to $12.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.67 billion to $8.75 billion.

