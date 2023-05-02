Newpark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $5.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $200 million in the period.

