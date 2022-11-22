Jack In The Box: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $45.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.33 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $402.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $392.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115.8 million, or $5.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.47 billion.

Jack In The Box expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.25 to $5.65 per share.

