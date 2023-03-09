Lifetime Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Garden City, New York-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The kitchen products company posted revenue of $207 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.2 million, or 29 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $727.7 million.

