Saia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $76.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.85.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $660.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $666.7 million.

