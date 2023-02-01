Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $12 million.

The Getzville, New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $230.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Columbus McKinnon said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $250 million.

