Cintas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $325.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $3.14.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $12.70 to $12.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.74 billion to $8.8 billion.

