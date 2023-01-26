Robert Half: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $147.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of $1.37.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $657.9 million, or $6.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHI