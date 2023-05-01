National Storage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — National Storage Affiliates (NSA) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $85.9 million, or 66 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 70 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $25 million, or 24 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, posted revenue of $208 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.8 million.

National Storage expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.78 to $2.86 per share.

