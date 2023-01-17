New Oriental: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Tuesday reported earnings of $732,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $638.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $702.8 million to $719.8 million.

